Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

