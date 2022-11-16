BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($19.04) Per Share

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($19.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($18.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.16) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $207.71 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

