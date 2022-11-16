BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.
In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.77. 168,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
