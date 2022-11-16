Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.23

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 2673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Belden Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

