Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.1 %

BERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,053. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

