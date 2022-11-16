Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,053. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

