Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.09.
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.