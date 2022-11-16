Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.