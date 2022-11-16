Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

