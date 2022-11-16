Beta Finance Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $38.82 million and $1.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

