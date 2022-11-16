BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 8.69 and last traded at 8.69. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.17.

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

