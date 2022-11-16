Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
