Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

