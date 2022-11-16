Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDT. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.0 %

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

BDT stock opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

