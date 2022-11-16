BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008451 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

