Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $939,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,847,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,136,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

