Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.05. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.