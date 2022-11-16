Bivin & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 257,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

