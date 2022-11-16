BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.85 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

LON BRGE opened at GBX 487.11 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £491.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2,043.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 396 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 729.85 ($8.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.78.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

