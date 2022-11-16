BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.85 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
LON BRGE opened at GBX 487.11 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £491.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2,043.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 396 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 729.85 ($8.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.78.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
