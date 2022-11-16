Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,044 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

