Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 186,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

