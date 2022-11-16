Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220,168. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

