Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $534,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

