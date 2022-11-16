Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,759,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

