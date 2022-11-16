Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,561.6% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The stock has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

