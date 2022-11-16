Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $378,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of PECO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,335. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

