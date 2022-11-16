Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $243.47. 14,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average of $236.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

