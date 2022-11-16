Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

