Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

