Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 10,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,184,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

