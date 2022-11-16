Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 10,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,184,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.
BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Blink Charging Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
