Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $69.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,272,681 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

