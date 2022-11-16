Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

OWL opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $2,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,172,043 shares in the company, valued at $554,800,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,482,710. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

