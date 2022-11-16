Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Approximately 127,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 25,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Blue Planet Investment Trust Trading Down 17.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.32.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.