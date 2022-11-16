BMO Capital Markets Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.28. 9,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

