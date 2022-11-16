BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.47 and last traded at C$35.64. Approximately 470,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 932,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.18.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th.

