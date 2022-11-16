Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $561.04

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.04 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 601.33 ($7.07). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 589 ($6.92), with a volume of 230,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 595 ($6.99) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766 ($9.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 560.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,787.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

