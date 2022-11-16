Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $232.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after purchasing an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

