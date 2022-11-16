BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 790,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $103.24. 130,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

