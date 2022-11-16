Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$61.24 Price Target at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.78.

BBD.B stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.02. 315,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.72. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

