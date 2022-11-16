Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,014.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,813.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,924.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

