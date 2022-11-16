Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $657.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.37. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.53.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

