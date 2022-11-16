Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

