Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $234.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

