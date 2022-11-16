Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 22,789 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $17,055,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 54.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

FERG opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

