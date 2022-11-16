Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 350 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.14. 10,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,252. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.



