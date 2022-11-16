Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.37. 35,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

