Boston Family Office LLC Buys 728 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.03.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.76. The company had a trading volume of 207,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

