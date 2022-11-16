Boston Family Office LLC Buys 7,396 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. 3,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

