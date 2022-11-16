Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $175.17. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

