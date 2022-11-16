Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJH traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.84. 33,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

