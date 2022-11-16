Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 147,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,045. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

