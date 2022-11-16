Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Block by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. 167,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,528,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,272,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

