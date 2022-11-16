Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sysco by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. 14,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

