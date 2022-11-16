Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.08. 21,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

